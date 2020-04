Staying in a positive frame of mind during the coronavirus takes some work, but can be done. (Getty Images)

As you are well aware, the world has turned upside down since early March.

Back then, players were immersed in their state hockey tournaments, thinking ahead to tryouts and planning for the spring season. Now, we have no need to sharpen skates as most of the rinks are melting and there is no timeline set for a return.

We are in uncharted territory with school, work, social lives and sports all impacted. The situation continues to evolve.