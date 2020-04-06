Swayman staying active amid coronavirus uncertainty

Jeremy Swayman, seen here at last summer's Bruins development camp, is training in interesting times. (Getty Images)

Jeremy Swayman has felt just about every possible emotion over the last couple of weeks, but he would have wanted nothing more than to be continuing a path toward winning a Hockey East championship with his University of Maine teammates at TD Garden.

The junior did everything in his power -- and then some -- to give the Black Bears that opportunity on his way to becoming the first goaltender to win Hockey East Player of the Year honors since 2016 as well as one of the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award.

The next door of Swayman’s career trickled open sooner than expected after the entire college hockey postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus. The news came down just one day before the Black Bears and UConn were scheduled to begin their best-of-three Hockey East quarterfinal series, unexpectedly ending a successful season.