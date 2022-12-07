Top performers from the first week of boys prep hockey

Thatcher Bernstein was terrific against Belmont Hill Saturday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We’re roughly one week into the boys prep hockey season and there’s been action all over the region.

There was the Exeter Invitational this past weekend, along with a plethora of other good games. Each league had some heavyweight clashes, which is always fun to watch at the start of the season.

We’re going to highlight some of the standouts across the league in this space occasionally. We picked one goalie and one skater from each league who has excelled on the ice.

If you ever have any top plays or notable performances you want to make sure we see, please send them to [email protected].

Here are the top performances from the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 in boys prep hockey.