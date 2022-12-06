New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Standouts and takeaways from the 2022 Exeter Invitational

By

Jackson Kyrkostas is Kimball Union's leader on offense. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

EXETER, N.H. – The annual Exeter Invitational is always one of the best early events on the prep school hockey calendar.

The 2022 edition was no different as nine prep school teams took part in the eight-game, two-day event on the campus of Phillips Exeter. In addition to the hosts, Kimball Union, Kent, Brunswick, Frederick Gunn, New Hampton, Rivers, Hebron and Hoosac hit the frozen pond inside Love Gymnasium. The Exeter Invitational plays three 20-minute periods and are spaced apart enough in order to catch a good amount of all the games at the two-sheet facility.

I took in the games on Sunday, including the marquee contest of the day between Kimball Union and Kent. Two preseason top 10 teams engaged in a highly entertaining, intense game played in front of a number of college coaches and NHL scouts.

RPI commit Jackson Kyrkostas (Windham, N.H.) scored the game-winning goal and assisted on the other in KUA’s 2-1 win over Kent. Vermont recruit and second-year KUA goaltender Daniel Heroux was terrific in net, earning a hard-fought win.

Below is a rundown of the teams and standout players from Sunday’s action at the Exeter Invitational:

