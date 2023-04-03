Tara Watchorn named head coach of BU women’s hockey team

After one hockey season at Stonehill, Tara Watchorn is headed back to BU. (Pardo Photo)

After two years of building Stonehill’s Division 1 women’s ice hockey program, Tara Watchorn is going back to where it all began.

Boston University announced Monday that Watchorn was hired to lead the BU women’s hockey team. She replaces Brian Durocher, who announced his retirement in February after leading the team for 18 years.

Watchorn was hired at Stonehill in May 2021. The school gave her the entire 2021-22 season to recruit players and build the program. That all paid off this winter when Watchorn’s start-up Skyhawks went an impressive 17-15-2.

She was named 2023 New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division 1 National Coach of the Year.