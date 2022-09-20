New England Hockey Journal

College

How Tara Watchorn has built Stonehill’s new women’s Division 1 hockey program

By

Tara Watchorn with Paige Whaley, Lucie Turcotte (gray jersey, kneeling) and Brianna Walkom (white jersey, standing). (Mary Gettens)

Subconsciously, Tara Watchorn knew the itch was always going to come. It just surprised her it came so quickly.

After four years as an assistant coach for the Boston University women’s team, as well as a stint as an assistant for Canada’s U18 squad, the itch that eventually strikes all ambitious assistant coaches made its mark on the Newcastle, Ontario, native: she wanted to be a head coach.

The then-30-year-old stumbled across an opportunity at the end of her fourth year at BU. Stonehill College was adding a Division 1 women’s ice hockey program and they needed a head coach.

“I’d never heard of Stonehill before,” Watchorn said.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How Tara Watchorn has built Stonehill’s new women’s Division 1 hockey program

Subconsciously, Tara Watchorn knew the itch was always going to come. It just surprised her it came so quickly. After four years as an assistant…
Read More
Kevin Lysohir

22 players who stood out at 14U Northeast Pack Event

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – Mount Saint Charles hosted five other 14U teams last weekend at the first Northeast Pack event of the 2022-23 season. In addition…
Read More

Rinkwise podcast: Scott Fusco on growth and future of women’s hockey in New England

Few have done as much for women's hockey in both New England and the United States than Scott Fusco (Burlington, Mass.). Fusco was a star…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter