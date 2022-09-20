Tara Watchorn with Paige Whaley, Lucie Turcotte (gray jersey, kneeling) and Brianna Walkom (white jersey, standing). (Mary Gettens)

Subconsciously, Tara Watchorn knew the itch was always going to come. It just surprised her it came so quickly.

After four years as an assistant coach for the Boston University women’s team, as well as a stint as an assistant for Canada’s U18 squad, the itch that eventually strikes all ambitious assistant coaches made its mark on the Newcastle, Ontario, native: she wanted to be a head coach.

The then-30-year-old stumbled across an opportunity at the end of her fourth year at BU. Stonehill College was adding a Division 1 women’s ice hockey program and they needed a head coach.

“I’d never heard of Stonehill before,” Watchorn said.