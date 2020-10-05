Recruiting: Jackson Dorrington to Northeastern, Tucker Hartmann to Yale

Cushing Academy defenseman Jackson Dorrington announced his commitment to Northeastern late last week. The ’04 from North Reading, Mass., already has played two seasons for Steve Jacobs’ program. With prep school hockey in doubt, he has joined the Junior Bruins in the USPHL NCDC, at least for the start of the season.
Dorrington checks boxes for size, skating and skill. In 34 games last season at Cushing, he had nine goals and 18 assists. It marked a 22-point increase in production from his freshman year in 2018-19. There is significant upside with Dorrington, especially if he can improve his shot and stick skills that already are above average.
Dorrington was invited to the USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp last March, but was ultimately passed up for this year’s U-17 team. He was picked in the second round, 19th overall, by the Des Moines Buccaneers in the 2020 USHL Phase I draft. Dorrington’s older brother and former prep school teammate, Max, recently committed to play college hockey at St. Lawrence.
Hartmann commits to Bulldogs
Former St. Mark’s defenseman Tucker Hartmann has committed to playing college hockey at Yale University. The Southboro, Mass., native is playing for the BCHL’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks this season.
Hartmann is a very good commitment for the Yale staff, led by head coach Keith Allain and the recent addition of assistant coach Paul Kirtland. In May, I ranked Hartmann as the top uncommitted ’02 defenseman, third at any position, in New England.
Hartmann is an offensive defenseman with a good stick and high compete. In addition to his time in prep hockey, he played split season for the Little Bruins and Neponset Valley River Rats. At times, he can be a little high risk, high reward, but his athleticism and compete should make him a very good four-year player for the Bulldogs.
Hartmann finished his prep career with a stellar six goals and 29 assists for 35 points in 23 games as a senior in 2019-20. He scored 37 and 25 points in the previous two seasons, respectively.
Hartmann had drawn varying degrees of interest from several other ECAC Hockey programs over the past couple of years. Tucker’s father, Jonathan Hartmann, played college hockey at St. Lawrence.
Another Fusco for Harvard
Dexter Southfield junior defenseman Matthew Fusco will follow in the footsteps of his father, uncle and older brother when he joins the Harvard hockey team in a couple of seasons.
He recently committed to the Crimson. The ’03 is an offensive defenseman who also has played split-season hockey for the East Coast Wizards. His older brother, John, is an ’01 who is expected to be a freshman on the team at Harvard this season. His dad, Mark, and uncle, Scott, both won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award during their time playing for the Crimson.
Fusco is an athletic, offensive defenseman. In 30 games during the 2019-20 season, he had 10 goals and 17 assists. The Westwood, Mass., native already has played three seasons for Danny Donato’s team, including as an eighth-grader in 2017-18.