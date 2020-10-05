Recruiting: Jackson Dorrington to Northeastern, Tucker Hartmann to Yale

Jackson Dorrington is an ’04 defenseman from North Reading, Mass., with a future on Huntington Avenue.

Cushing Academy defenseman Jackson Dorrington announced his commitment to Northeastern late last week. The ’04 from North Reading, Mass., already has played two seasons for Steve Jacobs’ program. With prep school hockey in doubt, he has joined the Junior Bruins in the USPHL NCDC, at least for the start of the season.

Dorrington checks boxes for size, skating and skill. In 34 games last season at Cushing, he had nine goals and 18 assists. It marked a 22-point increase in production from his freshman year in 2018-19. There is significant upside with Dorrington, especially if he can improve his shot and stick skills that already are above average.

Dorrington was invited to the USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp last March, but was ultimately passed up for this year’s U-17 team. He was picked in the second round, 19th overall, by the Des Moines Buccaneers in the 2020 USHL Phase I draft. Dorrington’s older brother and former prep school teammate, Max, recently committed to play college hockey at St. Lawrence.

Hartmann commits to Bulldogs

Former St. Mark’s defenseman Tucker Hartmann has committed to playing college hockey at Yale University. The Southboro, Mass., native is playing for the BCHL’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks this season.