Cutter Gauthier competes in the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, for Team USA. (Getty Images)

Boston College received a commitment from one of the top 2004-born forwards in the country in Cutter Gauthier, it was announced this week.

Gauthier will be playing for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program for the next two seasons before matriculating to BC in 2022. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native already has spent much of his youth hockey career in Michigan. He spent last season playing for Compuware 16-U and came up through the Honeybaked program prior to that.

Gauthier is a power forward who projects as a goal scorer at the collegiate level. He’s big and is able to use his size and strength to his advantage when driving the net and cycling pucks below the dots. His shot is a strength and his hockey sense is an area that could use improvement over the coming years.