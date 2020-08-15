New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Cutter Gauthier commits to Boston College

By

Cutter Gauthier competes in the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, for Team USA. (Getty Images)

Boston College received a commitment from one of the top 2004-born forwards in the country in Cutter Gauthier, it was announced this week.

Gauthier will be playing for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program for the next two seasons before matriculating to BC in 2022. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native already has spent much of his youth hockey career in Michigan. He spent last season playing for Compuware 16-U and came up through the Honeybaked program prior to that.

Gauthier is a power forward who projects as a goal scorer at the collegiate level. He’s big and is able to use his size and strength to his advantage when driving the net and cycling pucks below the dots. His shot is a strength and his hockey sense is an area that could use improvement over the coming years.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Reilly Walsh departs Harvard, inks deal with New Jersey Devils

Harvard lost another player this week as defenseman Reilly Walsh left the Crimson to sign an NHL entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils. The…
Read More

College: Kasper Kotkansalo departs BU, but Michael La Starza commits to the Terriers

Two more players with collegiate eligibility remaining have turned pro, due to the coronavirus’ negative impact on college hockey programs in the region. Boston University…
Read More

Governor’s Academy defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald commits to UNH

Governor’s Academy defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald has announced his commitment to play college hockey at the University of New Hampshire. The North Reading, Mass., native is…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter