Recruiting: Colby lands Dexter Southfield forward Connor Blanchard

Connor Blanchard had nine goals and 11 assists for Dexter in the 2019-20 season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Dexter Southfield senior forward Connor Blanchard has committed to Colby College for the 2021-22 season, the player announced Friday.

The Waltham, Mass., native is entering his third season of prep hockey, playing for coach Dan Donato at the Brookline, Mass., school. During the 2019-20 season, Blanchard scored nine goals and added 11 assists while playing on the third line for Dexter Southfield.

Blanchard is a skilled forward who deserves more recognition than he sometimes receives. The former Waltham High School star is somewhat lost in the shuffle with all the Division 1 commits on Dexter Southfield’s loaded roster.

