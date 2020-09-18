Recruiting: UMass Minutemen, Dartmouth Big Green receive commitments

Greg Carvel (center) and the UMass staff have reeled in St. Andrew’s center Harrison Ballard. (Getty Images)

UMass received a commitment from St. Andrew’s College center Harrison Ballard, it was announced Wednesday.

Ballard, a dual-citizen, played for York Simcoe Express and St. Andrew’s College 16-U last season. Ballard scored 16 goals and 23 assists in 36 games with York Simcoe. He’ll be joining the prep team at St. Andrew’s College in Aurora, Ont., this season.

Ballard was born in Scottsdale, Ariz., but has grown up in Stouffville, Ont. The ’04 is a two-way center with skating, hockey sense and size. St. Andrew’s College, coached by David Manning, has produced quite a bit of Division 1 talent over the past decade. Players on last year’s team were committed to Harvard, Merrimack, Bentley, Cornell, Miami and St. Lawrence.