New England Hockey Journal

College

Reid Cashman, former Quinnipiac standout, takes helm for Dartmouth men’s hockey

By

Reid Cashman captained Quinnipiac for the 2006-07 season under Rand Pecknold. (Getty Images)

Washington Capitals assistant coach Reid Cashman will be the next head coach of the Dartmouth men’s hockey team, the school announced Monday afternoon.

Cashman has spent the past four seasons in the Capitals organization — the first two as an assistant coach with the AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, and the past two with the parent club. However, he’s no stranger to ECAC Hockey.

Cashman, 37, was one of the best defensemen in the history of the program at Quinnipiac. The Red Wing, Minn., native played for the Bobcats from 2003 to 2007. He accumulated 23 goals and 125 assists for 148 points in 151 games. He served as an alternate captain his junior year before wearing the captain’s ‘C’ as a senior.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

What’s next for Dartmouth after coach Bob Gaudet’s retirement?

After 23 years as head coach at Dartmouth College, Bob Gaudet is retiring, the school announced Wednesday evening. A 1981 alum of Dartmouth, Gaudet was…
Read More

New England’s NCAA commits

As of Wednesday, May 27, there are 129 players from the six New England states committed to play Division 1 college hockey. The committed players…
Read More

Recruiting: AIC lands a goalie, UVM loses a center

American International has landed a commitment from ’99 goaltender Jake Kucharski, who spent parts of two seasons with Providence College. Kucharski, from Erie, Pa., joined…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter