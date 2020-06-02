Reid Cashman captained Quinnipiac for the 2006-07 season under Rand Pecknold. (Getty Images)

Washington Capitals assistant coach Reid Cashman will be the next head coach of the Dartmouth men’s hockey team, the school announced Monday afternoon.

Cashman has spent the past four seasons in the Capitals organization — the first two as an assistant coach with the AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, and the past two with the parent club. However, he’s no stranger to ECAC Hockey.

Cashman, 37, was one of the best defensemen in the history of the program at Quinnipiac. The Red Wing, Minn., native played for the Bobcats from 2003 to 2007. He accumulated 23 goals and 125 assists for 148 points in 151 games. He served as an alternate captain his junior year before wearing the captain’s ‘C’ as a senior.