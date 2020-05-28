Mount Saint Charles center Victor Czerneckianair is bound for Quinnipiac. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As of Wednesday, May 27, there are 129 players from the six New England states committed to play Division 1 college hockey.

The committed players range from 1999s who are aging out of junior hockey and matriculating to a college campus in the fall to ’05s who are still at least three years away from playing college hockey.

The last New England player to commit was Dexter Southfield center Matt Copponi. The ’03 from Mansfield, Mass., picked Merrimack back on May 8. In general, commits can come in waves. There can be a period of quiet before a flurry of commitments. That is potentially exacerbated right now with the impact of the coronavirus.