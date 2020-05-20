A closer look at New England’s top 2003 birth-year players

Jack Hughes recorded 14-24-38 in 49 games with the U.S. NTDP U-17 team. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The 2003 birth year in New England is a step up from the ’02s, but not quite on par with the ’01s.

There are currently 14 New England ’03s with a college commit. Most ’03 hockey players in New England are concluding their sophomore or junior year of high school. NCAA recruiting legislation enacted a year ago prevents prospective recruits from committing to a college program until Aug. 1 heading into his junior year. With the exception of a few juniors who have committed in the past few months, many of the 14 commitments were made a year or more ago.

Unless the rules change, the ’03s will be the last birth year with double-digit commits at the time of the USHL Phase 1 draft. With the stoppage of committing, there are some very high-end ’03s without a college logo next to their name on the line chart.