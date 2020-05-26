Watch list: New England’s top 2005 birth-year players

Ryan Flaherty (Milton, Mass.) is a center with strong potential for BC High. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The next 12 months are significant for the 2005 birth year in New England when it comes to hockey development.

Next March, a few 2005s in New England likely will be selected to represent the country at USA Hockey’s NTDP. In May 2021, even more New England ’05s will be picked in the USHL draft.

Due to the coronavirus, USA Hockey player development camps and district tryout festivals were canceled for this summer. Massachusetts district was scheduled for two weekends in May. New England District, which includes all New England states besides Massachusetts, was scheduled to hold its tryout festival in June. Obviously, it’s tremendously unfortunate that these events were canceled. USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp is a great opportunity to see all of the top players in the age group for the first time.