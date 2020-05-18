New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: AIC lands a goalie, UVM loses a center

Former PC Friar Jake Kucharski was a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes. (Getty Images)

American International has landed a commitment from ’99 goaltender Jake Kucharski, who spent parts of two seasons with Providence College.

Kucharski, from Erie, Pa., joined the Friars in January 2019 but didn’t see any game action. Kucharski is a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes. Prior to arriving at Providence, Kucharski played junior hockey in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Omaha Lancers and in the NAHL with the Austin Bruins.

His size and physical ability have given some scouts reason to believe he could blossom into a legit goaltender. However, Kucharski hasn’t posted a save percentage above .900 since his 16-U year with the Esmark Stars.

