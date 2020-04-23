What’s next for Dartmouth after coach Bob Gaudet’s retirement?

Bob Gaudet is Dartmouth's all-time leader in wins (331) and games coached (752). (Dartmouth Athletics)

After 23 years as head coach at Dartmouth College, Bob Gaudet is retiring, the school announced Wednesday evening.

A 1981 alum of Dartmouth, Gaudet was head coach at Brown for nine seasons before returning to his alma mater to become the bench boss prior to the 1997-98 season. Gaudet is the program’s all-time leader in wins with 331.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Dartmouth men's hockey program as a student-athlete, assistant coach, parent, head coach and a proud alumnus," Gaudet said in the school’s press release.