Top uncommitted 2002 birth-year players in New England

Brendan Gibbons put up 54 points for St. Mark's this past winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As some 2002s begin to play college hockey in 2020-21, others in the birth year are still competing in prep school, Midget or junior hockey with the hopes of landing that coveted commitment.

In my list of top ’02s in New England, the top 13 are all committed to a Hockey East, ECAC Hockey, Big Ten or NCHC school. By my count, there are 34 New England ’02s committed to a Division 1 college hockey program.

I don’t necessarily think any of the uncommitted ’02s in New England are potential stars at the college level, but there are a few who I believe could have a positive impact on their team.