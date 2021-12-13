New England Hockey Journal

Prospects watch: Belmont Hill showcases talent, balance over Lawrence Academy

Matt Biotti
Belmont Hill junior Matt Biotti (Cambridge, Mass.) is a Harvard recruit with impressive size and two-way game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

GROTON, Mass. — Belmont Hill is off to a 2-0-1 start, and after watching them prevail over Lawrence Academy by a 3-1 score on Saturday at Grant Rink, it is not difficult to see why they are one of New England Hockey Journal’s top-10 teams in the preseason, plus week 1 power rankings. The visitors took a 3-1 victory in a game that went down to the wire but was ultimately decided late in the final frame.

The Sextants have a talented, balanced and experienced team, led by seniors Will Killoran (Charlestown, Mass.) on the backend, with senior forwards Drew Blackwell (Haverhill, Mass.)  and Braden Reilly (Reading, Mass.) comprising a formidable top line with junior James Fisher (Wilmington, Mass.). Junior defender Matthew Biotti (Cambridge, Mass.) is coming on as well, showing impressive size and two-way game.

Lawrence Academy, while not having the same kind of talent and depth, skated hard and got an excellent performance in net from Vincent Lamberti. The Spartans played hard and kept the game close, but despite some close looks on a late power play trailing 2-1, couldn’t find the equalizer, dropping to 0-2 after the second week of prep play.

