Prospects: Nobles-Belmont Hill draw has standout performances

Will Killoran (Charlestown, Mass.) is one of several prospects to watch at Belmont Hill this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. — In what was the best goaltending duel of the young season, Belmont Hill and Nobles skated to a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon at the Jordan Athletic Center. Belmont Hill sophomore Sam Scopa (Lexington, Mass.) and Nobles freshman Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.) were sharp as each turned aside all but one shot they faced.

After a scoreless first period, Nobles senior defenseman Aidan Lyons (Brookline, Mass.) got the scoring started. Lyons picked up the puck near his own blue line, made a few guys miss as he gained entry into the attacking zone, then rocketed a shot from just inside the blue line that beat Scopa up high.

The hosts evened the score in the third period when the second line potted a goal. Junior right wing Dane Carter (Concord, Mass.) roofed a shot from the left wing circle after sophomore center Jake McManus (Winthrop, Mass.) and freshman left wing Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.) had combined for a nice cycle play below the dots.