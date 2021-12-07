Prep hockey: Brunswick gains ground in latest power rankings

Sean Gibbons (Southport, Conn.) and the Bruins have outscored opponents 17-3 in their first three games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The top teams in the New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) have come out of the gates strong, leaving little doubt as to their expected supremacy in 2021-22.

With a week’s worth of games under everyone’s belt, the top contenders are all off to strong starts. The top five teams in the first edition of the NEHJ Prep Hockey Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season are undefeated, including Cushing, who won the game of the week over Dexter Southfield.

It’s still extremely early in the season and I expect a couple of teams to emerge from below the current top 10. Whether it’s teams breaking in young players in key positions, such as Kent, or other teams having an early season hiccup, such as Frederick Gunn, there will certainly be new faces in the top 10 in the weeks to come.