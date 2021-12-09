Prospects watch: Standout performers as Belmont Hill topples Governor’s

Belmont Hill's James Fisher (Wilmington, Mass.) was the best player on the ice in Wednesday's ISL Keller contest. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. — Belmont Hill took a while to get going, but the home team eventually found its mojo en route to a 4-1 win over Governor’s in an ISL Keller matchup on Wednesday at the Jordan Athletic Center.

For the first period and a half, the game remained scoreless, thanks to solid goaltending from Belmont Hill sophomore Sam Scopa (Lexington, Mass.) and Governor’s junior Max Lacroix. The scoring started off a hail mary shot from the left wing wall by Belmont Hill senior Shane Kelly (Natick, Mass.). Assists went to Brock Cummings and Mason Daignault (North Providence, R.I.).

With just under two minutes left in the second period, the best player on the ice was given unimpeded access to the net. It turned out poorly for Governor’s. Coming onto the ice from a line change, Belmont Hill junior right wing and Northeastern commit James Fisher (Wilmington, Mass.) slipped behind the Governor’s defense. He skated in alone on Lacroix and snapped the puck off and just under the crossbar.