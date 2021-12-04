New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prospect watch: St. Sebastian’s-Milton; NHL, NCAA hopefuls on display

By

Michael Callow, St. Sebastian's School (South Boston, Mass.) is a Harvard recruit and prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NEEDHAM, Mass. -- In an early season ISL matchup at Lane Rink, St. Sebastian’s came away with a 4-2 win over the visitors from Milton Academy.

The Arrows trailed 2-1 after the first period, but prevented the Mustangs from doing any further damage while scoring three goals of their own in the final two stanzas. Nolan Flynn (Natick, Mass.), Jayden Grier (Needham, Mass.), Nolan Joyce (Dedham, Mass.) and Isaac Mitchell (Harvard, Mass.) were the goal scorers for Sean McCann’s team. In the losing effort, Mikka Kelechian and Will Cannata (Milton, Mass.) scored for Paul Cannata’s squad.

With two players on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List from St. Sebastian’s and another 2022 draft prospect on Milton, there were a few NHL scouts in the building for the 5:30 p.m. puck drop.

