ISL preview: Wide-open title forecast for ‘return to normal’ campaign

Ziv Chodriker and the Redwings are looking forward to their first full season under Freddy Meyer at Rivers. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Eight teams from the Independent School League qualified for NESPAC tournaments the last time they were held.

Lawrence Academy and Noble and Greenough appeared in the March 2020 version of the Stuart/Corkery tournament, while St. Sebastian's, Thayer Academy, and Milton Academy battled it out in the Martin/Earl. St. Mark's, Groton and Rivers represented the ISL in the Piatelli/Simmons bracket.

Although none of those schools walked away with a championship 20 months ago, what’s worse is how long they had to wait before they could begin their follow-up campaign.

Now, after not having a true season in 2020-21, all eight of those teams -- and the eight that did not qualify -- once again enter a new season with a clean slate, hoping it can extend into the first week of March.

Here's a look at how each of the 16 ISL teams are shaping up for the 2021-22 campaign.