Prospects watch: Observations from Cushing victory to open new season

By

Sean Keohane
Recently-committed Harvard recruit Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.) was a prospect of note in Wednesday's game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Wednesday evening’s game between Cushing and Dexter won’t be going in any textbook on how to play a prep hockey game. It was a sloppy 54 minutes of hockey at Iorio Arena with the home team coming away victorious by a score of 2-1.

The Penguins struck first when Michael Penna (Hampden, Mass.) slid a puck through the five-hole of Dexter Southfield starting goaltender Max Gatti (Winchester, Mass.), who left the game on the play due to a groin injury. Senior Joey Bennett (Cohasset, Mass.) picked up the assist on the score that came just under two minutes into the game.

Shortly thereafter, with Cushing on the power play, Dexter Southfield answered. Bobby Landry (Hingham, Mass.) went to the net and banged home a rebound to knot the score at one. Assists on the play went to Grayson Badger (Hyde Park, Mass.) and Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.).

