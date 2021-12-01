New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep hockey: College hockey commits entering the season

By

Grayson Badger
Dexter Southfield winger Grayson Badger (Hyde Park, Mass.) committed to Northeastern on Aug. 9. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As the 2021-22 prep school hockey campaign is set to begin in earnest on Wednesday, 43 players will have a college logo next to their names on line charts.

That number is certainly going to grow over the course of the season, especially with college coaches watching closely at a few of the recently completed preseason jamborees and holiday tournaments around the corner.

Dexter Southfield leads the way with five college commits on its roster. Four players, center Bobby Landry (Hingham, Mass.), right wing Will Hughes (Andover, Mass.) and defensemen Matt Fusco (Westwood, Mass.) and Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.) are committed to Harvard. Right wing Grayson Badger (Hyde Park, Mass.) is headed to Northeastern.

Kimball Union and Salisbury, the prohibitive favorites heading into the season, Avon Old Farms and St. George’s all have four commits. St. Sebastian’s, Belmont Hill, Brunswick, Frederick Gunn, and Thayer also have multiple players committed to Division 1 colleges.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

ISL preview: Wide-open title forecast for ‘return to normal’ campaign

Eight teams from the Independent School League qualified for NESPAC tournaments the last time they were held.  Lawrence Academy and Noble and Greenough appeared in the…
Read More
Culin Wilson

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Dexter Southfield

Dexter Southfield has appeared in the final four of the NEPSAC Stuart/Corkery bracket each of the past four years it was held. After three-straight semifinal…
Read More
Sam Scopa

Belmont Hill Jamboree: Analyzing top prospects from early prep hockey action

BELMONT, Mass. — Six different prep schools participated in two scrimmages on Saturday at the annual Belmont Hill Jamboree on the school’s campus. In addition…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter