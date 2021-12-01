Prep hockey: College hockey commits entering the season

Dexter Southfield winger Grayson Badger (Hyde Park, Mass.) committed to Northeastern on Aug. 9. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As the 2021-22 prep school hockey campaign is set to begin in earnest on Wednesday, 43 players will have a college logo next to their names on line charts.

That number is certainly going to grow over the course of the season, especially with college coaches watching closely at a few of the recently completed preseason jamborees and holiday tournaments around the corner.

Dexter Southfield leads the way with five college commits on its roster. Four players, center Bobby Landry (Hingham, Mass.), right wing Will Hughes (Andover, Mass.) and defensemen Matt Fusco (Westwood, Mass.) and Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.) are committed to Harvard. Right wing Grayson Badger (Hyde Park, Mass.) is headed to Northeastern.

Kimball Union and Salisbury, the prohibitive favorites heading into the season, Avon Old Farms and St. George’s all have four commits. St. Sebastian’s, Belmont Hill, Brunswick, Frederick Gunn, and Thayer also have multiple players committed to Division 1 colleges.