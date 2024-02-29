Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC girls Elite 8 semifinals?

Phillips Andover fell to Williston Northampton, 4-1, in last year's Elite 8 championship. (Colin Smith/NEHJ)

The quarterfinals have come and gone.

Each of the top four seeds advanced to the NEPSAC girls Elite 8 semifinals, leaving us with two very intriguing matchups on Saturday.

On one side of the card is No. 1 Nobles vs. No. 4 Loomis Chaffee in a regular-season rematch. Meanwhile, the other side sees No. 2 Williston Northampton against No. 3 Phillips Andover in not only a regular season rematch but also another rubber match of last year's Elite 8 title game.

If you'll allow me to pat myself on the back one more time, I went 4-for-4 in my Elite 8 quarterfinal picks, and I'm 7-for-8 across all three girls tournaments. Call it beginner's luck.

GIRLS BRACKETS: Elite 8 Tournament | Large School Tournament | Small School Tournament

So, it's time for me to put my money where my mouth is with another round of predictions ahead of Saturday's semifinals. Will there be upsets? Or will it go chalk once again?

Let's dive in.