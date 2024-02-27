Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC girls Elite 8 quarterfinals?

Caroline Averill scored for Andover in their previous meeting with Deerfield. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's time for the fun part: predictions.

The NEPSAC girls Elite 8 will begin Wednesday with quarterfinals.

This is my first foray into the whirlwind week-long spring that is the NEPSAC playoffs. So, I'm hoping for some beginner's luck. Remember, if I pick against your team, it's because I have a personal vendetta against them. I'm kidding, of course.

Each matchup in the quarterfinals already happened in the regular season, too. Will the results be similar? Will teams exact their revenge? Is anyone ripe for an upset?

Let's dive in.