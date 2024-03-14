Johnny Tighe and SJP will face No. 11 Winchester in the D1 state final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It might as well be Christmas.

On Sunday, March 17, thousands will celebrate St. Patrick's Day in and around Boston. But thousands of others will flood TD Garden for the MIAA hockey championships.

The entire MIAA season has led to this. Players will look to jump over the final hurdle before achieving their dream of winning a state title.

Full disclosure: After a string of incredible picks in the NEPSAC boys playoffs (13-5), I went 0-3 on championship day. Am I not a big-game player? Do I not perform when it matters most?

My goal is to change the narrative with these championship picks.

Let's dive in.

Click or tap here to access the full schedule for the 2024 MIAA hockey championships