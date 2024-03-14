New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

Predicting the MIAA boys hockey championships

Avatar photo
By

Johnny Tighe and SJP will face No. 11 Winchester in the D1 state final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It might as well be Christmas.

On Sunday, March 17, thousands will celebrate St. Patrick's Day in and around Boston. But thousands of others will flood TD Garden for the MIAA hockey championships.

The entire MIAA season has led to this. Players will look to jump over the final hurdle before achieving their dream of winning a state title.

Full disclosure: After a string of incredible picks in the NEPSAC boys playoffs (13-5), I went 0-3 on championship day. Am I not a big-game player? Do I not perform when it matters most?

My goal is to change the narrative with these championship picks.

Let's dive in.

Click or tap here to access the full schedule for the 2024 MIAA hockey championships

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Predicting the MIAA boys hockey championships

It might as well be Christmas. On Sunday, March 17, thousands will celebrate St. Patrick's Day in and around Boston. But thousands of others will…
Read More

Predicting the MIAA girls hockey championships

Everything's come down to this. On Sunday, while St. Patrick's Day celebrations take over the streets of Boston, a few of the state's top high…
Read More

Which Hockey East teams could be spoilers in the playoffs?

With a memorable and star-studded Hockey East regular season in the books, it’s time for the playoffs. The league’s 40th season concludes with the opening…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter