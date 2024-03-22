Kole Hyles (left) and Tyler Hamilton face off back in the 18U Massachusetts state final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

With the prep and MIAA seasons done, the focus now shifts to USA Hockey Nationals.

The two districts in this region — Massachusetts and New England — held their playoffs at different times.

The New England region recently held its district playoffs. The Yale Jr. Bulldogs won for the 18U division, while Mid Fairfield took the championship for the 16U.

Massachusetts had its 16U and 18U playoffs back in November with the Boston Jr. Eagles winning for the 18U and 16U divisions.

A few other teams earned at-large bids, too.

All national tournaments will be held April 2-7. The 16Us and 18Us will take the ice in Las Vegas.

Let's dive into how each age group breaks down. And don't worry — there will be a separate story done on the 14Us and 15Us.