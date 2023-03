Avon Old Farms forward Joe Odyniec (No. 27) celebrates the eventual game-winning goal. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The Elite 8 championship came down to the two best teams in prep hockey and it didn't disappoint.

In the end, Avon Old Farms skated off the ice as champion, taking down Cushing, 3-1.

Our writers and photographers were on the scene in Manchester, N.H., for all the games on championship Sunday.

We've collected some of the best images of the day here on this page.