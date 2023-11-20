Here are our First and Second All-ISL Keller Division Teams for this season

Teddy Mutryn had eight goals and 34 points for St. Sebastian's in 2022-23. (St. Sebastian's Athletics)

When it came time to do our All-NEPSAC division teams, it quickly dawned on me that I would have to split up the Keller and the Eberhart because there is simply too much talent in each to do a combined one.

The Keller Division is stacked. Many of these teams will battle for spots inside the top 10 all season, as we highlighted in our team-by-team breakdown. The players on these teams are also impressive, as the Keller Division boasts some of prep hockey's best prospects.

There were a lot of close calls in here. There are many players I wanted to put in, but we just didn't have enough slots.

Let's dive into our preseason First and Second All-Keller Division Teams.