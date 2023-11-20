ISL Keller Division: A team-by-team breakdown for 2023-24

Owen Leahy will be a leader again for Lawrence Academy this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

One could argue that the ISL Keller Division will be the toughest slate of teams in all of New England prep hockey.

St. Sebastian's is stacked. Nobles is really good, and so is Lawrence Academy. Milton Academy and Belmont Hill are always threats. Thayer is a year older. Governor's Academy and Tabor won't be easy outs.

Not to mention all the success the Keller had last season.

Milton, Nobles and Belmont Hill were all in the Elite 8, and Lawrence Academy won the Small School Tournament.

Here's a breakdown of how the ISL Keller Division breaks down this winter.