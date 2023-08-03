Laura Bellamy spent eight seasons behind the bench at Minnesota Duluth. (Brett Groehler/University Minnesota Duluth)

After eight years at Minnesota Duluth, Laura Bellamy is back where her collegiate career began.

Harvard announced Thursday that Laura Bellamy, a former goalie star for the Crimson, will be the next head coach for the women’s hockey team.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to work with an impressive group of student-athletes at a place I know and love,” Bellamy said. “It is a great honor to return to the program, institution and community that had such a transformative impact on me during my college years and is filled with people who encouraged and supported me off the ice.”

Bellamy was in net for the Crimson from 2009-13. She has the program record for lowest goals-against average in a season when she posted a 0.92 in 2012-13. She also ranks second in career shutouts (19) and third in wins (60).