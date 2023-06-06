The review was not mentioned in Harvard’s announcement of Stone’s retirement .

The announcement came almost three months after investigations by The Athletic and the Boston Globe into Stone’s alleged frequent mistreatment of her players through problematic behavior. Just 10 days later after The Athletic’s story, Harvard announced it hired the law firm Jenner and Block to conduct a review of the women’s hockey program.

Katey Stone , Harvard’s bench boss for the last 29 years, announced her retirement in a press release Tuesday morning.

“We recognize the decades of service and commitment that Katey has given to this university and athletic department,” Harvard athletic director Erin McDermott said. “We thank her for all she has done to build the women’s hockey program here, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Harvard said the search for a head coach will begin immediately.

During Stone’s time at Harvard, her team went to 12 NCAA regionals, six Frozen Fours and four national title games, winning one in 1999. Her teams also won nine Ivy League championships and 14 ECAC championships.

“The decision to retire from any professional is never an easy decision,” Stone said. “For coaches, stepping down from the bench, leaving the program you have poured your heart and soul into for this many years, is especially hard.”

Stone also was Team USA’s head coach from 2010-2014. She won a gold and silver medal at the 2011-2013 World Championships and Four Nations Cup, as well as a silver medal at the 2014 Olympic Games.