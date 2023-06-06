Changes are coming behind the Harvard women’s hockey bench.
Katey Stone, Harvard’s bench boss for the last 29 years, announced her retirement in a press release Tuesday morning.
The announcement came almost three months after investigations by The Athletic and the Boston Globe into Stone’s alleged frequent mistreatment of her players through problematic behavior. Just 10 days later after The Athletic’s story, Harvard announced it hired the law firm Jenner and Block to conduct a review of the women’s hockey program.
The review was not mentioned in Harvard’s announcement of Stone’s retirement.