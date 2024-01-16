New England Hockey Journal

Girls

Girls prep hockey rankings: Loomis Chaffee and Deerfield make big moves in top 10

By

Grace Morin
Grace Morin is scoring over a point per game for Loomis Chaffee this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

]What a week it was in girls prep hockey.

The last few days had several marquee matchups, all of which had some ramifications across the landscape. Whether it was St. Paul's 3-1 win over Andover, Choate's 3-1 win over Westminster or Loomis Chaffee's 4-2 win over Kent, it all led to some major shuffling in the top 10.

Loomis made a huge charge, cracking the top three. Meanwhile, Deerfield also continues to surge, while Choate enters the top 10 for the first time this season.

Luckily for Phillips Andover, they'll see Molly Boyle (Scituate, Mass.) as well as Caroline and Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.) return from their gold-medal run with Team USA at the U18 Women's Worlds. Thayer will also get star Morgan McGathey (Braintree, Mass.) back.

Some more key games lie ahead this week as we continue to make our way through the heart of the schedule. As always, there is still a ton of runway left this season, too.

Let's dive into this week's rankings.

