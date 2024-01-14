9 New Englanders win gold at U18 Women’s World Championship

Caroline Averill (18) is a standout at Phillips Andover. (Nancie Battaglia/USA Hockey)

New England was well-represented in the United States' run to a gold medal at the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship.

Team USA took down Czechia, 5-1, in the gold medal game on Sunday. The win avenged a 4-3 shootout loss to Czechia in pre-tournament play.

During the preliminary round, USA rolled through Slovakia, 7-1, hosts Switzerland, 8-1 and Sweden, 4-0. They also took down Germany, 4-2, in the quarterfinals and Finland, 4-2, in the semifinals.

In the final, five of the nine New Englanders on the roster found the scoresheet.