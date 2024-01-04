Full schedule for the 2024 GameSheet Prep Cup

Blake McMeniman has been vital for KUA. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The post-Christmas tournament slate in boys prep hockey rolls on this weekend with the 2024 GameSheet Prep Cup. The action begins Friday, and all games will be played at the Rinks at Phillips Exeter in Exeter, NH.

The tournament, which began in 2020, features eight teams — Dexter Southfield, Northwood, St. Andrew’s College, Nichols, Culver Academy, Kimball Union, Mount Saint Charles and Frederick Gunn.

Per usual, there’s likely to be plenty of professional and college scouts in attendance looking at each team’s top players.

In last year’s edition of the tournament, Culver took down St. Andrew’s, 4-3, in a shootout. Dexter Southfield and Frederick Gunn skated to a 2-2 tie in the third-place game.