New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Boys

Full schedule for the 2024 GameSheet Prep Cup

Avatar photo
By

Blake McMeniman
Blake McMeniman has been vital for KUA. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The post-Christmas tournament slate in boys prep hockey rolls on this weekend with the 2024 GameSheet Prep Cup. The action begins Friday, and all games will be played at the Rinks at Phillips Exeter in Exeter, NH.

The tournament, which began in 2020, features eight teams — Dexter Southfield, Northwood, St. Andrew’s College, Nichols, Culver Academy, Kimball Union, Mount Saint Charles and Frederick Gunn.

Per usual, there’s likely to be plenty of professional and college scouts in attendance looking at each team’s top players.

In last year’s edition of the tournament, Culver took down St. Andrew’s, 4-3, in a shootout. Dexter Southfield and Frederick Gunn skated to a 2-2 tie in the third-place game.

Advertisement

Entering this season’s tournament, KUA already has some hardware to its name after winning the Flood-Marr before the break. Nichols is coming off a third-place finish at last week’s Nichols-Belmont Hill tournament. They also tied for fifth at the Lawrenceville Invitational.

Dexter placed fifth at Cushing’s Watkins New Year’s Invitational last week. They finished tied for seventh at the Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament, too. Meanwhile, St. Andrew’s took down Northwood for third at the Kevin Mutch tournament. Frederick Gunn is coming off a seventh-place finish at the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic.

FORECAST: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024

Here’s the full schedule for this year’s GameSheet Prep Cup.

All games played at the Rinks at Exeter, Exeter, NH

Friday, Jan. 5

  • Game 1: Northwood 3, Dexter 0
  • Game 2: Culver 3, Nichols 1
  • Game 3: St. Andrew’s 7, Frederick Gunn 3
  • Game 4: Kimball Union 6, Mount St. Charles 3

Saturday, Jan. 6

  • Game 5: Dexter vs. Nichols, 10:40 a.m. (Rink 1)
  • Game 6: Frederick Gunn vs. Mount St. Charles 4, 12 p.m. (Rink 2)
  • Game 7: Northwood vs. Culver, 2:40 p.m. (Rink 2)
  • Game 8: St. Andrew’s vs. Kimball Union, 3:30 p.m. (Rink 1)

Sunday, Jan. 7

  • Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 9 a.m. (Rink 2)
  • Game 10; 5th place: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:30 a.m. (Rink 1)
  • Game 11; 3rd place: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11:40 a.m. (Rink 2)
  • Game 12; Championship: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 12:10 p.m. (Rink 1)

Related Articles

Ryan Leonard celebrates after scoring in the final. (Getty Images)

Will Smith, Ryan Leonard win gold medal with U.S. at World Junior Championship

The local kids had one heck of a showing on the international stage. Team USA took down Sweden, 6-2, in the gold medal game of…
Read More
Calleigh Brown

Girls prep hockey forecast: What can we expect in 2024?

The holidays are behind us, and prep hockey is about to be back in full swing. We learned quite a bit from the holiday tournaments…
Read More

5 storylines to watch in college hockey’s second half

The best time of the year in men's Division 1 college hockey is here. Outside of the Beanpot and Connecticut Ice tournaments, it's almost all…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter