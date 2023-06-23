Every New Englander picked in the NHL Draft since 2017

Cameron Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.) was selected 34th overall by the San Jose Sharks. (Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft will take place on June 28. There will likely be two New Englanders taken in that first round this year — Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) and Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.).

The next day, the draft picks back up with Rounds 2-7. That is where things get really interesting, as many New Englanders have real cases to be selected.

It's a good time to go back and look at the last six NHL Drafts to see how many New England natives were selected. Some years were up, while some were down.

Let's dive in.

