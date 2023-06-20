New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Which prep players could be taken in the 2023 NHL Draft?

By

Joe Connor posted 21 goals and 43 points in 28 games for Avon Old Farms in 2022-23. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In the 2022 NHL Draft, five then-prep hockey players from New England were selected.

St. Mark's defenseman Michael Fisher (Westborough, Mass.) and Nobles forward Ben MacDonald (Weston, Mass.) were both taken in the third round. St. Sebastian's forward Michael Callow (Boston, Mass.) was picked in the fifth round, while Milton Academy defenseman Chris Romaine (Boston, Mass.) was snagged in the sixth round and Belmont Hill forward James Fisher (Burlington, Mass.) went in the seventh.

Things look to be different this year.

While New England is slated to be well-represented in the first round of the draft that will occur on June 28, New England prep hockey will most likely have fewer players taken than last year.

Here are the prep hockey players most likely to be taken in the 2023 NHL Draft.

