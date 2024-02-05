Owen Leahy leads Lawrence Academy into the top 10 this week. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As I walked toward Fiore Rink at Holderness on Friday night, I thought about how drastically a matchup between the Bulls and Kimball Union could shift my boys prep rankings.

The No. 1 team in the region against No. 5. Oh the possibilities.

Instead, the Wildcats took down Holderness, 7-4, squashing any comeback attempt by the Bulls.

So, as I walked back to my car after the game, I knew Kimball Union would stay No. 1. Head coach Tim Whitehead's team more than proved it. But Holderness. What would I do with Holderness?

Let's dive into that, as well as the rest of the top 10.