Kimball Union's top line delivered a strong performance against Holderness. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Friday night was a heavyweight title fight between No. 1 Kimball Union and No. 5 Holderness.

And Kimball Union came out the winner, taking down Holderness, 7-4. A Wildcats win didn't look so sure at various points throughout the game though.

Holderness senior forward Jake Boulanger (Barre, Vt.) opened the scoring in the first period off a rebound, giving the Bulls a big, 1-0 lead that they carried into the first intermission.

But then came Kimball Union's attack in the second period.

Here are six standouts and six takeaways from the game.