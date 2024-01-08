New England Hockey Journal

Boys prep hockey rankings: Loomis Chaffee, Belmont Hill move into top 10

By

Eli Velepec has been a senior leader for Loomis Chaffee. (Avon Old Farms School)

Last week, I wrote about what boys prep hockey might look like in 2024. Who is the best team? How would the Elite 8 shape out? Heck, could Holderness go undefeated?

One of the teams I put in the Elite 8 favorites category was St. Sebastian's. Despite having lost two games at that time, the Arrows had too good of a roster to not put them in the Elite 8 discussion. They were our cover team after all.

But then this week happened and head coach Sean McCann's team fell to Nobles, 4-2, and Belmont Hill, 5-2. According to USHR's playoff seedings, St. Sebastian's is currently the No. 7 seed in the Large School Tournament.

Here is our latest top 10.

