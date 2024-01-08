New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

9 uncommitted standouts from GameSheet Prep Cup

By

Corwith Simmers scored a hat trick in Saturday's win over St. Andrew's College. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

EXETER, N.H. — In the GameSheet Prep Cup, Northwood took down Kimball Union, 4-3, in the championship on Sunday, capping off the three-day event.

I took in the action on Saturday, watching Dexter Southfield beat Nichols, 4-2, Mount St. Charles beat Frederick Gunn, 5-1, Northwood beat Culver, 2-0, and Kimball Union beat St. Andrew's College, 6-5, in overtime — easily the best game I've seen this winter.

This is always a good event, pinning New England teams against prep schools from outside of the region. There were some NHL scouts and Division 1 colleges on hand, too.

FULL RESULTS: Click or tap here to access the scoreboard for the event

Here are nine uncommitted prospects who stood out to me on Saturday.

