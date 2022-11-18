9 standouts from Mass. hockey 18U State Tournament

Zach Rizzo will be vital for Cushing this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. – The Boston Junior Eagles won the Massachusetts Hockey 18U State Championship this past weekend with wins over the Little Bruins, East Coast Wizards and Cape Cod Whalers.

The team, coached by Brian Leetch, is made up mostly of `05s and has been together for a while. The group has lost some key players over the years, including Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.), Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.) and Sam Scopa (Lexington, Mass.). However, a bunch of the nucleus is still intact.

With most of the high-end talent at the Mass. Hockey State Championships being at the 15 Only and 16U levels, I prioritized my time there. However, I paid close attention to 18U games on Friday and Saturday while keeping tabs Sunday, as well.

Below is one player from each team I saw who gave off a positive impression.