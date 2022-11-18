New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

9 standouts from Mass. hockey 18U State Tournament

By

Zach Rizzo will be vital for Cushing this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. – The Boston Junior Eagles won the Massachusetts Hockey 18U State Championship this past weekend with wins over the Little Bruins, East Coast Wizards and Cape Cod Whalers.

The team, coached by Brian Leetch, is made up mostly of `05s and has been together for a while. The group has lost some key players over the years, including Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.), Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.) and Sam Scopa (Lexington, Mass.). However, a bunch of the nucleus is still intact.

With most of the high-end talent at the Mass. Hockey State Championships being at the 15 Only and 16U levels, I prioritized my time there. However, I paid close attention to 18U games on Friday and Saturday while keeping tabs Sunday, as well.

Below is one player from each team I saw who gave off a positive impression.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

9 standouts from Mass. hockey 18U State Tournament

MARLBORO, Mass. – The Boston Junior Eagles won the Massachusetts Hockey 18U State Championship last weekend with wins over the Little Bruins, East Coast Wizards…
Read More

Avon Old Farms: What to expect in boys prep hockey for 2022-23 season

For over 45 years, John Gardner has led the Avon Old Farms boys’ hockey program and, in that time, Avon has become a national power…
Read More

Top uncommitted players from the Prep Hockey Conference

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – The six members of the Prep Hockey Conference got together for a three-day showcase with seven of the nine games taking place…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter