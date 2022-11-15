Cullen Emery scored the game-winner on Sunday for the Junior Eagles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Boston Junior Eagles held off the Cape Cod Whalers for a 3-2 win in the 18U Tier 1 2022 National Bound State Championship.

The No. 2 seed Junior Eagles struck first with a goal when Jack Harney (Needham, Mass.) wired one past Whalers goalie Beau Lane (Pembroke, Mass.) midway through the opening frame.

In the second period, the Whalers responded when Ryan Teehan (North Easton, Mass.) slid one in to tie it, 1-1. The Eagles capitalized on a two-on-one later in the frame when Brock Cummings scored to make it 2-1. Once again, the Whalers battled back to tie the score when Ben Buckley (Warwick, R.I.) blasted a one-timer into the back of the net.

With 8:14 left in the game, the Junior Eagles got the eventual game-winner.

The Whalers entered as a No. 8 seed, having previously beaten the No. 9 seed Islanders Hockey Club, the No. 1 seed Central Mass Penguins and the No. 4 seed Valley Jr. Warriors.

Here are the standout players from the championship. Multiple NHL Scouts were in attendance.