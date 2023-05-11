9 players to watch from the ’08s at Mass. Hockey Festival

Casey Mutryn had 21 points in his freshman year at St. Sebastian's. (St. Sebastian's School)

While top prospects in the 2007 birth year enter their big breakout seasons, the 2008s are just sorting out who the top prospects are entering their high school years.

There are some early candidates emerging as some of the best players in this class. But this weekend, the best Massachusetts-born 2008 prospects converge on New England Sports Center for the Mass. Hockey Festival. It will offer a terrific opportunity to see a lot of the top '08s in one place.

Click or tap here to access the full schedule and rosters.

Unlike the 2006 and 2007 birth years, I haven't gotten a ton of great looks at the '08s — that's why I'm so looking forward to this weekend.

Here are nine players who've stood out to me from the '08s so far. Many more will emerge after this weekend.