The ’08s: Full schedule and rosters for 2023 Mass. Hockey Festival

Spencer Thornborough is a freshman at Masconomet High School this year. (ALL STAR PRODUCTIONS)

From this Friday to Sunday, 80 Massachusetts-born players from the 2008 birth year will make the trek to New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass., to fight for spots among the Final 40 players.

Those final 40 players will go head-to-head May 20-21 to make USA Hockey’s Select 15 Player Development Camp and Goalie Development Camp. Players make the trip to Amherst, N.Y., July 15-20, while goalies spend a lot longer there, staying from July 12-25.

Here’s the full schedule for the ’08 games.

Friday, May 12, 2023