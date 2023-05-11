New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

The ’08s: Full schedule and rosters for 2023 Mass. Hockey Festival

Spencer Thornborough is a freshman at Masconomet High School this year. (ALL STAR PRODUCTIONS)

From this Friday to Sunday, 80 Massachusetts-born players from the 2008 birth year will make the trek to New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass., to fight for spots among the Final 40 players.

Those final 40 players will go head-to-head May 20-21 to make USA Hockey’s Select 15 Player Development Camp and Goalie Development Camp. Players make the trip to Amherst, N.Y., July 15-20, while goalies spend a lot longer there, staying from July 12-25.

Here’s the full schedule for the ’08 games.

Friday, May 12, 2023 

  • 08 Red vs. 08 Royal, 5 p.m.-6:20 p.m., Rink 8
  • 08 White vs. 08 Gray, 6:30 p.m.-7:50 p.m., Rink 8

Saturday, May 13, 2023 

  • 08 Red vs. 08 Gray, 5 p.m.-6:20 p.m., Rink 8
  • 08 White vs. 08 Royal, 6:30 p.m.-7:50 p.m., Rink 8

Sunday, May 14, 2023 

  • 08 Red vs. 08 White, 9 a.m.-10:20 a.m., Rink 8
  • 08 Royal vs. 08 Gray, 10:30 a.m.-11:50 a.m., Rink 8

Here are the rosters for all four ’08 teams.

2008 Royal

  • No. 1: Gavin Callahan, D, Medfield
  • No. 2: Theodore Farren, D, Hingham
  • No. 3: William Howard, D, Newton
  • No. 4: Matas Janulis, D, Lincoln
  • No. 5: Colin O’Leary, D, Winthrop
  • No. 6: William Pratt, D, Newton
  • No. 7: Gavin Thompson, D, Canton
  • No. 8: Hunter Barone, FWD, Cambridge
  • No. 9: William Bent, FWD, Dover
  • No. 10: Cam Doull, FWD, Concord
  • No. 11: Aidan Fitzpatrick, FWD, Peabody
  • No. 12: Benjamin Horsman, FWD, West Newton
  • No. 13: Ryan Kelley, FWD, Shrewsbury
  • No. 14: William Manchuso, FWD, Stow
  • No. 15: Owen McHale, FWD, Charlestown
  • No. 16: Casey Mutryn, FWD, Norwell
  • No. 17: Stephen Rousell, FWD, Norwood
  • No. 18: T.J. Thornton, FWD, Hingham
  • BLACK 1: Matthew Smith Jr., G, Beverly
  • BLACK 2: Parker Stockseth, G, Blandford

2008 Gray

  • No. 1: Cooper Campbell, D, Cohasset
  • No. 2: Cameron Drollet, D, Plymouth
  • No. 3: Keegan Hunt, D, Lowell
  • No. 4: Harry Jackson, D, Charlestown
  • No. 5: Gavin O’Leary, D, Harwich
  • No. 6: Tucker O’Neil, D, Duxbury
  • No. 7: Lance Toland, D, Burlington
  • No. 8: Ryan Bello, FWD, Braintree
  • No. 9: Patrick Benson, FWD, Dover
  • No. 10: Michael Federico, FWD, Hanover
  • No. 11: Chase Field, FWD, Centerville
  • No. 12: William Hulbig, FWD, Foxboro
  • No. 13: Ty Hymovitz, FWD, Needham
  • No. 14: Andrew Martin, FWD, Wakefield
  • No. 15: Timothy McColgan, FWD, Reading
  • No. 16: Nicholas Pratt, FWD, Newton
  • No. 17: Michael Ronan, FWD, Reading
  • No. 18: Evan Waden, FWD, Northborough
  • BLACK 3: Timothy Heaslip, G, Lynnfield
  • BLACK 4: Stephan Slesar, G, Medfield

2008 Red

  • No. 1: August Annett, D, Cotuit
  • No. 2: John Galvin, D, Andover
  • No. 3: Charlie Gingras, D, Upton
  • No. 4: Cameron Moore, D, Shrewsbury
  • No. 5: Alexander Munoz, D, Weston
  • No. 6: Brady Sloper, D, North Andover
  • No. 7: Kristofer Soja, D, Ludlow
  • No. 8: Ned Akashian, FWD, Lowell
  • No. 9: David Bosco, FWD, Winchester
  • No. 10: Nolan Cahill, FWD, Westwood
  • No. 11: Harrison Freelove, FWD, Tyngsboro
  • No. 12: Andrew Giguere, FWD, Georgetown
  • No. 13: Matthew Krayer, FWD, Concord
  • No. 14: Nolan Lewis, FWD, Westwood
  • No. 15: Cam Menhall, FWD, Shrewsbury
  • No. 16: John Paul Messuri, FWD, Arlington
  • No. 17: Benjamin Short, FWD, Lunenburg
  • No. 18: Noah Survilas, FWD, Winthrop
  • BLACK 5: Stryker Connors, G, Norwood
  • BLACK 6: Drew Karlovits, G, Cohasset

2008 White

  • No. 1: Thomas Broderick, D, Norwood
  • No. 2: Rylan Flynn, D, Andover
  • No. 3: James Harney, D, Needham
  • No. 4: John Lynch, D, Chestnut Hill
  • No. 5: Nolan Nassar, D, North Andover
  • No. 6: Colin Reilly, D, Andover
  • No. 7: Maximilian Sullivan, D, Hingham
  • No. 8: Luke Allen, FWD, Billerica
  • No. 9: Tyler Bergman, FWD, Berlin
  • No. 10: James Curtatone, FWD, Somerville
  • No. 11: Sean Foster, FWD, Andover
  • No. 12: Jude Herron, FWD, Duxbury
  • No. 13: Finian Kilbourne, FWD, Duxbury
  • No. 14: Cameron Macpherson, FWD, Hopkinton
  • No. 15: Nicholas McManus, FWD, Shrewsbury
  • No. 16: Miles Mireault, FWD, Topsfield
  • No. 17: Luke Sardone, FWD, Winchester
  • No. 18: Spencer Thornborough, FWD, Boxford
  • BLACK 7: Thomas Saulnier, G, Medfield
  • BLACK 8: Easton Theberge, G, Rehoboth

