Jacob Ingstrup led Kent defenders in points last season with 15. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The top 10 list is out and set. Those 10 teams have the highest expectations in boys prep hockey entering the new season.

But what about the teams that just missed the top 10?

When I made the top 10 list, these nine teams were the hardest to leave off. There's a high chance all nine of these teams find their way into top 10 rankings throughout the season.

Let's dive in.