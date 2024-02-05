8 standouts from Ed Burns Coffee Pot Doherty Division semifinals

Anthony Lampasona continued his strong play for Franklin on Sunday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

WALTHAM, Mass. — It was another day of upsets in the Doherty Division of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament.

For the semifinals, No. 6 Marshfield took down No. 3 Tewksbury, 4-1, in the first game. The Rams dominated from start to finish, playing a stingy game that didn't allow Tewksbury many great scoring chances from high-danger areas.

In the second game, No. 8 Franklin continued its great run, taking down No. 5 Reading, 2-1. While the Rockets caught some momentum in the third period after senior forward Cam Fahey scored on The Michigan, Franklin's physicality and aggressiveness was just a bit too much for Reading to handle.

The Doherty championship will feature No. 6 Marshfield and No. 8 Franklin, while the Brinn championship will be between No. 4 Belmont and No. 6 Norwood.

THE ACTION SO FAR: Click or tap here to view the full schedule and results for the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament

Both games will be played this Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston.