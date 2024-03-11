7 uncommitted defenders who boosted stock in NEPSAC playoffs

Blake McMeniman led Kimball Union to an Elite 8 title. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The NEPSAC playoffs allow for three champions to be crowned. But it also provides uncommitted prospects more exposure on a bigger stage.

Each game is between worthy opponents. The stakes are higher than the game before. Performing in those games means more.

That all leads to championship day. On March 3 at Harvard, there were many college coaches across all conferences in the east, giving players a chance to be scouted.

I've already done the forwards. Let's take a look at some uncommitted defensemen and goalies who showed well during the postseason.